As of May 20, the Pattonville School District will distribute free meals only from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday at Pattonville High School and the Pattonville Learning Center. Each distribution will include five breakfasts and five lunches for students. Meals distributed at the high school will include one hot meal.
The meal service is open to all children 18 years of age and under. No ID or paperwork is required to participate.
When arriving by car, write the number of children you are picking up meals for on a large sheet of paper and place it on your dashboard. Stay inside your vehicle and open your trunk to allow volunteers to place the bags directly inside. If opening your trunk is not possible and there is no other unoccupied space in your vehicle, you will need to get out of your vehicle and pick up the meals from a curbside table while maintaining six feet distance from others.
If you walk to one of the sites, volunteers will help you while maintaining the six-foot social distancing requirement.
Families will not be able to enter the school, and meals should not be consumed on site. Meals picked up should be eating or refrigerated after receiving.
