COVID-19 has hit the African American community hard. If you’re Black, you’re more likely to get COVID-19 than some other races. And you’re more likely to die from it too. These statements shouldn’t surprise anyone paying attention. Racial health disparities like these are wide-ranging and longstanding.
These disparities are the result of systemic racism and the fact that the Black community’s needs have been ignored in the halls of power. But it is disturbing just how many people are willing to exploit these truths for their own gain. Some White and Black elected officials know just what to say to drive a wedge between Black people and the truth. And they’ve been doing just that with COVID-19.
So, let’s discuss what’s really going on here.
First, is north county being ignored? We’ve all heard It — that St. Louis County’s pandemic response turned a blind eye toward north county. But that’s just not true.
The very first COVID-19 testing site that St. Louis County set up was in north county. And the first vaccination site the county set up was too. The county’s first mass vaccination site? North county.
North county benefited greatly from some strategic decisions about how to spend money. One of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s first moves was to identify the Black community by name in legislation prioritizing COVID- 19 funding.
He has since directed a disproportionate amount of funding to north county through rental assistance, food distributions, PPE and more. When our north county small businesses and municipalities worried about their ability to survive the pandemic, the county devoted 10s of millions of dollars in special funding to keep them going.
When it comes to involving Black people in decisions about COVID-19, the county also scores high. Michelle Mitchell, the manager running the county’s first vaccine clinic, is Black. As is the county’s new director of health promotion, Damon Broadas, who will play a critical part in community outreach during vaccine distribution.
Andrea Jackson Jennings, who as the county’s director of human services has played a big role in humanitarian funding, is also Black. To help plan its economic programs during and after the pandemic, Page appointed Rick Stevens from Christian Hospital. And the county has reached out to Black experts, like Dr. Jason Purnell, Deb Patterson, and others, to inform its response.
And it's not just inside players either. The county has even involved average Black folks in deciding how money gets spent on COVID-19. The county only set up one participatory budgeting project — a project where everyday community members get to decide what programs get public funding — and it was focused on north county.
The county dedicated $7 million on those programs, putting the money where the community said it was most needed.
St. Louis County has partnered with community organizations that serve the Black Community. At the beginning of the pandemic , the county worked with Black churches to distribute masks to churchgoers. The county backed food and PPE distributions through funding to the Urban League and the NAACP. The county funded utility assistance through Heat Up St. Louis.
The county provided $2.5 million to FQGC partners for providing COVID-19 testing and services in north county. And, when other clinics shut down, the county kept its north county clinics open throughout the pandemic to make sure its predominantly African American and uninsured patients always had access to a doctor.
Politics can be dirty and truth sometimes becomes its victim. But white and Black politicians alike who distort the truth to divide our community over COVID-19 should be ashamed of themselves. Fighting the pandemic is just too important to play games.
We’ve lost so many lives to COVID-19. One life is too many. And we’ve already seen 464 Black people die from COVID-19 in St. Louis County.
But keep in mind that we only know that number because St. Louis County made history by publicly reporting the racial disparities in COVID-19. The truth is right there on the county’s website for everyone to see. If only we were all paying attention to what’s true and what’s just political mudslinging.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.