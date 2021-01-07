The Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi are calling on Vice President Mike Pence, in conjunction with President Donald Trump’s cabinet, to remove Trump from office by invoking the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution
The 25th Amendment authorizes the vice president and the majority of cabinet leaders to confer to the vice president, president of the Senate, and the speaker of the House of Representatives a written declaration stating that “The President is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” and as a result “the vice president shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office as acting president.”
In a Thursday afternoon news conference, Pelosi said:
‘Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America. The gleeful desecration of the U.S. Capitol, which is the temple of our American democracy, and the violence targeting Congress are horrors that will forever stain our nation’s history, instigated by the president of the United States. That’s why it’s such a sting.
“In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment. If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus, and the people by the way …”
100 lawmakers joined Schumer and Pelosi by Thursday afternoon in their call to remove the president.
