Beginning Friday, April 17, the West Florissant Rd. North County location of Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers will open a drive-through COVID-19 testing site.
That site is located at 11642 W. Florissant Rd. (63033) and will provide increase access to coronavirus testing for North County residents while bolstering efforts in St. Louis to manage the spread of the virus. People’s believes that by this action, it can help decrease the disparate impact of the virus in minority communities, ensure that they are statistically represented, and place itself in a better position to inform representatives in the community on how to manage the spread of COVID-19.
“It is critically important that all communities have access to COVID-19 testing to accurately reflect its impact on our population,” said Dwayne Butler, CEO of BJK Peoples Health Centers. “Understanding this threat and beating it demands testing in every community.”
COVID-19 testing at People’s is supported by the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health. Similar to what it has done for other Federally Qualified Health Centers, People’s says the city health department has provided the personal protective equipment (PPE) and additional support necessary to implement this testing.
“The City of St. Louis Department of Health is honored to partner with Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers in any way we can to help in the fight against the spread of COVID- 19” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of Health for the City of St. Louis. “We are happy to provide additional PPE and counsel to ensure that this program is in compliance with reporting requirements and safety procedures and will serve the critical need of testing for our community.”
Residents who have COVID-19 symptoms should first call Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers at 314-627-5405 for a screening and testing appointment. Residents can call the screening and testing appointment line Monday – Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Testing will be available every Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A photo ID, such as a current driver’s license or state identification card, is required.
For symptom screening on COVID-19 testing, call 314-627-5405.
