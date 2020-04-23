Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers now offers drive-through COVID-19 testing site at 11642 W. Florissant Rd. in North County.
People with COVID-19 symptoms should first call Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers at 314-627-5405 for a screening and testing appointment. Residents can call the screening and testing appointment line from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“It is critically important that all communities have access to COVID-19 testing to accurately reflect its impact on our population. Understanding this threat and beating it demands testing in every community,” said Dwayne Butler, CEO of BJK Peoples Health Centers.
COVID-19 testing at People’s is supported by the City of St. Louis Department of Health and the Saint Louis County Department of Public Health.
Testing is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday. A photo ID, such as a current driver’s license or state identification card, is required.
For symptom screening on COVID-19 testing at People’s, call 314-627-5405.
