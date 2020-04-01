A St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is hospitalized. The County’s Department of Public Health was notified early April 1 by the state lab.
The employee last worked at the facility, located at 4850 Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters, on March 20. No other information is being released about the employee.
Per Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) protocol, Public Health has started contact tracing and investigations on employees at the center and will follow appropriate protocol for cleaning as well.
The Pet Adoption Center closed to the public on March 25 and is taking appointments only for reclaiming lost animals by calling 636-979-7387
For more information and precautions for COVID-19, as well as updates, when available, visit sccmo.org/COVID. Residents who show symptoms or have questions should call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health COVID-19 Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, which operates from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily.
