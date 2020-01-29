The City of St. Louis and MLS4THELOU will be closing Pine, Market/Chestnut and Ewing ramps on Interstate 64/ U.S. Route 40 at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, February 3, 2020. The early closure of these ramps is an important step towards the construction of St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer (MLS) stadium.
The land between 20th and 22nd streets where the on/off ramps currently reside has been selected as the ideal footprint for St. Louis’ new MLS team’s stadium district, which includes the soccer-specific stadium, team headquarters and practice fields. This will provide better access for fans and allow for the development of a year-round urban hub surrounding the stadium. This will not only allow for the development of a world class stadium but will help transform Downtown West into an urban activity hub open year-round and easily accessible via pedestrian pathways, bicycle and public transit.
The five Interstate 64/ U.S. Route 40 ramps that will be permanently closed at 10:00 a.m. CT on February 3, 2020 include:
- I-64 Westbound
- On ramp from Pine St.
- Exit 39 at 21st/Market St.
- I-64 Eastbound
- On ramp from South Ewing Ave.
- On ramp from Pine St.
- Exit 38B at North 20th St. and Chestnut St.
To prepare for the ramp closures, the City has shared detailed detour routes to minimize any inconveniences in traffic and commuting. The recommended detour routes can be found at www.stlouis-mo.gov/project-connect/mls/, along with downloadable images of the routes here.
