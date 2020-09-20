Good news for youngsters who’ve been wanting to play in the park all summer. St. Louis County is reopening its playgrounds, beginning Monday, September 21. They have been closed since early April. The St. Louis County Parks Department developed procedures with approval from the St. Louis County Department of Public Health for cleaning and disinfecting park playground equipment.
The 55 playground sites of the County Parks system will be disinfected several times a week with CDC approved cleaners. The frequency of cleaning may be increased or decreased in the future based on further guidance from County health department, the State of Missouri, or the CDC.
Although the playgrounds are reopening, some COVID-19 precautions remain. Signage will be placed at each playground site to remind visitors to stay home if sick, maintain 6 feet of distance from others and to wash or sanitize hands regularly. Masks are required, except on children while they are playing. Visitors are also encouraged to limit usage in order to ensure social distancing. To further help limit the risk of disease transmission, St. Louis County Parks will limit use of playground equipment to daylight hours only (8 AM to dusk, daily).
At the St. Louis County COVID-19 dashboard, stlcorona.com, coronavirus cases are lowest in the age 0 to 9 age bracket. As of September 18, the County reports 22,556 positive cases of COVID-19, with the highest numbers among young adults ages 20 to 29 and oldest adults ages 80 to 99.
For more information, visit stlcorona.com.
