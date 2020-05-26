Police association, which endorsed Stenger over Mantovani, endorses Mantovani over Page

The St. Louis County Police Association endorsed Mark Mantovani for St. Louis County executive in the upcoming Democratic Primary, which will be held on Tuesday, August 4. The police association represents 1,300 St. Louis County Police employees.
Mantovani is one of three Democrats challenging the incumbent, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. Page was not elected by the public but rather by the County Council. Last April, Steve Stenger resigned as county executive before pleading guilty to federal corruption charges. His successor, Page, was chosen by vote of the council. Page was then a councilman representing the 2nd District.
Though the police association praised Mantovani by saying he is “not a career politician,” this is the second time that he has filed for this political office. In the August 2018 primary, Mantovani ran head-to-head against the incumbent Stenger. Stenger won by just 1,100 votes in an election where nearly 200,000 Democrats voted for the office.
In August 2018, Mantovani was even less of “a career politician” than he is now, given that he was seeking public office for the first time. Stenger, on the other hand, had been working in government for 13 years, first as a municipal prosecutor, then as councilman and county executive. Still, the police association endorsed Stenger over Mantovani. Just seven months later, Stenger would resign in disgrace.
Stenger also was endorsed by the police association for county executive in the August 2014 primary when he ran against incumbent Charlie Dooley. Ironically, Stenger – much promoted by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, which also endorsed him over Dooley – ran a campaign claiming Dooley was corrupt. Dooley has never even been charged with a crime, while Stenger currently is in federal prison.
Though Page was first elected to the Creve Coeur City Council in 1999 and also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 2003-2008 before being elected to the County Council in 2014, he is hardly a “career politician.” A medical doctor, he was a practicing anesthesiologist for more than 20 years and took a leave of absence from his medical practice only to take on the full-time county executive role last year.
“Crime is the top concern for county residents,” Mantovani is quoted by the police association. “As county executive, I will work in partnership with law enforcement to develop innovative initiatives to reduce violent crime.”
Also challenging Page in August are Jake Zimmerman, currently county assessor, and a first-time candidate named Jamie Tolliver.
Absentee voting for the August 4 Primary Election opens June 23. July 8 is the last day to register for the election. July 22 is the last day that absentee applications will be accepted through the mail or in person from a guardian or relative of the applicant. August 3 is the last day to cast an absentee ballot in person at the Election Board office. On Election Day, August 4, polls are open from 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.