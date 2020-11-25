As state lawmakers mull the idea of restricting police use of chokeholds or no-knock warrants, they are facing pushback from law enforcement organizations who contend decisions should be made at the local level.
The House Special Committee on Criminal Justice met for three hours on Nov. 11 to explore the possibility of passing legislation restricting these practices next year.
They heard testimony from law enforcement officials and residents about their experiences, and in the end proponents of police reform said passing meaningful legislation would be an uphill fight.
“This isn’t easy, right?” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, a Republican from St. Louis County who chairs the special committee. “If it was easy, it would have been done a long time ago. But we got to do it.”
Dogan pointed to testimony from a woman whose home was raided using a no-knock warrant over a municipal violation. Her family doesn’t believe in calling the police anymore, and Dogan said this mistrust keeps law enforcement from being able to do their jobs.
“That’s a sentiment that we hear in far too many of our communities across the state,” Dogan said.
Rep. Wiley Price IV, a Democrat from St. Louis County, said he walked into the hearing expecting to talk about “less controversial” police reforms and was surprised to hear the amount of pushback from the law enforcement officials.
Both leaders of the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association and the Missouri State Troopers’ Association acknowledged that there were problems, but said state legislation is not the way to fix them.
Kevin Merritt, executive director of the sheriffs’ association, said currently each sheriff’s office can make the decision on whether or not to train and allow their officers to use chokeholds.
“And we firmly believe that is where that decision needs to remain — is at the administrative level with the local organizations,” Merritt said.
At the end of the hearing, Rep. Tony Lovasco, a Republican representing St. Charles and Lincoln counties, said he was “beyond frustrated” by the discussion.
“We are constantly negotiating with people that we’re supposed to be overseeing,” Lovasco said. “That’s a reality that should just be completely turned upside down. Our job is to make sure that the government and its agents run well. And they don’t get to make demands.”
Chokeholds
On May 25, Minneapolis police officers killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, by kneeling on his neck after he was already handcuffed and lying face down. The viral video of the arrest and killing reignited the national movement for police reform, one that began in Ferguson in 2014 when a police officer there killed Michael Brown, 18..
Both Merritt and Kemp Shoun, executive director of the Missouri State Troopers’ Association, said this was not a “trained technique.”
However, Merritt said that there should be a distinction between rendering someone unconscious by cutting off their air flow — which he called a respiratory restraint — and by cutting off the blood flow to the brain or a lateral vascular neck restraint. He said both can be used, but the respiratory restraint should only be used in life-threatening situations.
However, the way it was used on Floyd was not a “proper way” to cut off air flow, Shoun said. Merritt trains officers to use the vascular technique, he said, and argued that it’s completely safe.
Police departments in St. Louis and St. Louis County banned all chokeholds and neck restraints more than a decade ago.
One retired homicide detective from St. Louis told The Independent that she disagrees with Merritt’s statement.
“Targeting any area of the neck or restricting airflow is considered deadly force, no matter what term they use,” said Heather Taylor, former president of the Ethical Society of Police — an association largely made up of Black police officers in the St. Louis region. “Their stance is a bad one but typical.”
Merritt said that using certain chokeholds prevents law enforcement from having to use their guns. He referenced his own experience arresting an out-of-control high school student who had been “sniffing paint thinner.”
“The use of that technique in a less-than-deadly-force situation saved the life of that 16 year old that day and potentially saved my life,” Merritt said.
In the hearing, Price and Merritt went back and forth about whether or not a vascular restraint could be deadly. In the end, Merritt agreed that it could be deadly but still didn’t think state legislation is the right step because, “state law cannot encompass every use of force.”
