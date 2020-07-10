For the past two nights, a group of several dozen protesters had been occupying the entrance to City Hall in downtown St. Louis. Food, medical, and even art and literature stations were set up, as the group insisted they would not leave until Mayor Lyda Krewson resigned. However, in the early morning hours of Friday, July 10, sleeping protestors were awakened to police officers clearing the encampment. Protestors allege their property was confiscated during the clearing.
According to the @occupycityhallstl Instagram story, as well as Facebook videos from activist Alex Cohen, protestors alleged they were kettled from the front steps of St. Louis City Hall at 4 a.m. by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department. The group said a Greyhound bus full of police in riot gear was waiting in front of city hall as bike cops advanced to their encampment on the Market street side – and proceeded to break down the tents that activists had set up and had been sleeping in for two nights.
No arrests were made at city hall, though some activists' cars were said to have been towed. Several dispersal orders were given, saying that the group was trespassing on State Park property. "This is her response to people camping outside of city hall...she needs to go," Cohen said on a Facebook video. "They have destroyed this entire area."
Occupy City Hall STL organizer Christopher Pulphus said that he was sleeping when the first warning came. Pulphus said there was “max, 40 people” at the encampment, including several unhoused individuals that the protestors have been advocating for as part of their list of demands – specifically to put a stop to all evictions during the COVID-19 crisis.
"Around 4, the police arrived on a bus, they kind of popped out of nowhere," Pulphus said. He estimated there to be around 200 officers. Protestor accounts have the number of police ranging from 100-200.
Pulphus said police threatened the group with extended jail time if the situation escalated to the point where protestors were to be detained.
“They said that if we were arrested, they'd take us in for 90 days, but did not say what charges that jail time would carry,” Pulphus said. “They didn't tell us what charges they would give us. They were really just trying to intimidate us," he added.
One night prior – the first evening of the occupation – police drove past several times shouting orders to disperse out of their vehicles. However, no arrests or dispersal attempts were made on the first night. Public Safety Director Jimmie Edwards reported two altercations between city employees and protesters that night, one of which allegedly included a city employee being struck with a rifle. The Occupy City Hall STL coalition, however, stated that the protest was by and large peaceful, though they said police repeatedly tried to tow occupiers' cars on unclear charges.
"Allegedly, one person revealed a firearm," they said in a statement on Facebook, "However that singular individual is not and was not a representation of the way nearly 20 other people intervened in an attempt to resolve this issue nonviolently.” They also noted that the vast majority of the protesters were nonviolent. The night of the eviction, no fights or altercations were reported by any party.
Activist Ohun Ashe called the 4:00 a.m. eviction "Another abuse of power on Lyda’s and the police’s end.”
“To kick people out in the middle of the night shows what type of sneaky, unjust, evil system and operation Lyda is running,” Ashe added.
Organizers say they are planning another occupation on Friday, July 10 at 6 p.m., Occupy City Hall STL has a "Housewarming and Rebuild" event at City Hall steps scheduled, according to their Facebook page.
