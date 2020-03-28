According to the Ethical Society of Police (ESOP), the Traffic Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is under quarantine as at least two supervisors in the division and one officer have tested positive for COVID-19 and some other front-line officers are beginning to exhibit symptoms of the disease.
Asked to comment, a police spokesman said, “We do not discuss the health status of our employees.” He said department officers have been issued personal protective equipment, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sgt. Heather Taylor, president of ESOP, an association that advocates for racial and gender equity in police work, declined to provide sources for her claims. But she stood by them in a phone interview and said a statement would be forthcoming.
“I can say we would welcome your prayers,” Taylor said.
In social media posts, ESOP claimed that the Traffic Division had remained under orders to stop and ticket motorists as usual, even after Krewson ordered people in the city to stay at home and public health officials recommended that people avoid physical contact and remain six feet away from others.
ESOP posted that before the positive tests the commanders in Traffic Safety “decided to ignore traffic officers who didn’t think it was a good idea to do routine traffic enforcement exposing themselves and others to COVID-19.” Their commanders “chastised them for complaining” rather than taking public health into account, ESOP posted.
According to ESPOP, not all of the police department responded in this way.
“All other divisions were restricted to service where someone’s safety was in jeopardy to prevent the spread. NOT Traffic Safety – their command said ‘it’s business as usual’ and expected them to do routine traffic enforcement during the pandemic,” ESOP posted. “Now at least three are sick” – allegedly two supervisors and one officer.
“Our citizens can expect to receive the same level of professional service from the men and women of the SLMPD with regards to life safety as they do every day,” a police spokesman said.
KSDK also reported this situation on Saturday, March 28, citing unnamed sources.
