The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is looking for leads in solving a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred a half-hour past midnight on Monday, October 21. A 24-year-old black male named Johnathan Jones was struck by a vehicle and killed while on foot at the intersection of North Broadway and Calvary, near Bellefontaine Cemetery.
“We have had little movement on this case,” the police stated, “and are looking for anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and who is interested in a reward.”
If you have a lead, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or use the police department’s mobile app that can be downloaded at http://www.slmpd.org/SLMPDApp.shtml.
