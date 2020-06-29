The police report connected to the now viral incident where Central Wet End couple pointed guns at protestors has been released.
A video and photos of the couple brandishing weapons as demonstrators marched down the street to demand the resignation of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson Sunday evening became international news Monday morning.
A video clip shows protestors telling other demonstrators to stay back as the couple directed a pistol and an automatic weapon at the group and a woman walking towards protestors with a small gun aimed into the direction of the crowd sparked outrage as it was covered by news outlets around the world. The police report says the couple armed themselves and contacted police and alleged the large group yelled obscenities and threatened to harm them after the couple told them they were trespassing and told protestors to leave because they were on a private street. The couple listed in the report as victim 1 and victim 2 also said that individuals within the group of protestors were armed.
Video footage shows the protestors walking on the sidewalk and street heading towards the home of Mayor Lyda Krewson Sunday evening while chanting for her to resign. Demands for her resignation have been underway after she was seen on Facebook Live reading the names and addresses of several protestors during her Friday, June 26 COVID-19 update briefing.
Krewson has since apologized, but hundreds protested in her Central West End neighborhood as a response. There was also a Change.org petition calling for her resignation started by activist Maxi Glamour – which now has nearly 48,000 signatures.
