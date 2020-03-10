Effective immediately, the polling place for precincts 1, 4, 5 and 8 in Ward 22 has had to move. According to a statement released on behalf of the City's Board of Election Commissioners, the move is due to “unforeseen circumstances outside the Board's control.”
Voters of these precincts, who were originally scheduled to go vote at Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 5515 Martin Luther King Drive, are being redirected to cast their votes at Pierre Laclede Junior Career Academy, 5821 Kennerly Avenue.
