Two vacant St. Louis County Council seats are on the ballot for a special election on Tuesday, August 6.
Democrat Kelli Dunaway, Amy Poelker, the Republican nominee, and Libertarian Jim Higgins are vying for the seat left open in the County Council’s 2nd District when Sam Page was appointed to replace Steve Stenger following his indictment and resignation.
In the 1st District, Democrat and former state Sen. Rita Heard Days, Republican Sarah Davoli and Libertarian Nick Kasoff are running to fill the vacancy of longtime incumbent Hazel Erby. She resigned to accept an appointment in Page’s new administration as director of diversity, equity and inclusion.
