Registration is underway for Camp Magic House, an educational summer camp hosted at The Magic House from June through August.
Weeklong camp features all new activities and themes in 2020, highlighting art, making and creating, science and cultural exploration. Weeklong, half-day programs are available at the Kirkwood location for children ages 4 to 8, while full-day camp is offered for children ages 8 to 11.
The Magic House has also extended its summer camp program to include camps at the new satellite location, MADE for Kids. Celebrating its year anniversary this June, MADE for Kids is located on Delmar Boulevard just two blocks west of Kingshighway.
Created for children ages 4 to 14, the facility features 7,000-square-feet of interactive space including four areas: a Makers Workshop, an Artists’ Studio, a Designers Lab and an Entrepreneurs Marketplace. Just like The Magic House, the facility is open to the public seven days a week during the summer, but offers a private summer camp experience. Campers will have the opportunity to engage in real-world, hands-on STEAM experiences, from designing for a 3D printer to learning simple robotics. Weeklong, full-day camps are available at the St. Louis City location, Camp MADE for Kids, for kids ages 6 to 13.
The Magic House, MADE for Kids satellite location offers a limited number of scholarships to cover 2020 summer camp registration fees. Scholarships will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for children currently participating in the free and reduced lunch program at their school. Individuals interested in applying may contact MADEinfo@magichouse.org for details.
Registration is now open online at www.magichouse.org/camp. All campers must be registered in advance. For questions about camp, please contact 314-822-8900.
