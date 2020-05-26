Bishop Elijah Hankerson, president of the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, spoke with Myron Gray of God In Action and Reverend Darryl Gray, a member of the Clergy Coalition, at Lively Stone Church of God, 4015 St. Louis Ave. in the city's Ville neighborhood, on Tuesday, May 26. The coalition is distributing over 125,000 protective masks to churches this week.

Photo by Wiley Price