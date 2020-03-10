There will be 68 Democratic delegates up for grabs in Missouri’s Democratic primary as Missouri Democrats cast their ballots today (Tuesday, March 10) as former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders square off.
Trump is expected to easily win the GOP presidential primary and take all of Missouri’s delegates.
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft told St. Louis Public Radio that when there’s been an incumbent president, primary turnout has been around 8% or 9%.
Ashcroft is encouraging voters who have any election day questions to call local election officials — or his office at 800-669-8683.
Missouri polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Anyone who is in line at 7 p.m. can still vote.
Information from St. Louis Public Radio contributed to this report.
