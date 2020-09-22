In light of all the things going on in the world, Senior Pastor Willie E. Kilpatrick and The Prince of Peace Church have great news to share with our community.
The Prince of Peace Church Choir received nominations to put St. Louis on the map in four categories with the Kingdom Image Awards. These nominations include Album of Year, Song of Year, Large Group of The Year and Artist of the Year.
There is a strong platform of gifts within the gospel arena that comes right from the St. Louis area. This CD displays a wide range of this tremendous talent with the Minister of Music/Songwriter Joseph Price, Executive Producer Kevin Kelley, Songwriters Chris and Kyle, Michelle Lattier and featured soloists Sunday’s Best Finalist Pastor Michael Lampkin, Stellar-nominated Jewel Taylor of Jewel & Converted – and this is only to name a few.
Prince of Peace is a historical church that has served as a beacon of light in the St. Louis metropolitan area for over 95 years. The church is a strong God-serving community of believers who consistently engage in ongoing missions and projects such as Bags of Hope for the homeless, college scholarships, Christmas family adoption programs, girls and boys mentoring programs, public school reading programs and serving meals in local shelters.
Prince of Peace Church and Senior Pastor Willie E. Kilpatrick invite the public to assist them with bringing these awards back to our city and community as they highlight some of great local talents displayed in this project.
To cast your vote, visit www.princeofpeacechurchstl.com and click on “Vote For Us” on the top bar. Contact the church at 314-824-9388.
