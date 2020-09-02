Project Downtown STL donated $15,000 to the Jennings School District to ensure that all Jennings students have greater access to computer devices on the district’s first day of school, August 24.
For the past three school years Project Downtown STL donated book-bags along with school supplies to every student in the district, but this year poses new challenges with all students transitioning to more online learning.
“Project Downtown STL has been a true champion for our children and community providing basic school supply needs,” said Jennings Assistant Superintendent Vernice Hicks-Prophet. “So, I asked if they would help us with computers, and they exceeded our expectations with this surprise on our first day back.”
Over 60% of Jennings School District students are engaged in full-time virtual learning, but 100% of Pre-K to 12-grade students are using laptops.
“The need for computers, connectivity, and champions for children and life coaches for families is paramount,” Hicks-Prophet said. “There was less need for basic school supplies like pens, pencils, and paper this school year.”
Project Downtown STL, whose mission is to provide essential services to homeless and impoverished segments of the St. Louis community, raised funds from professionals at Ernest and Young, St. Louis University, Washington University of St. Louis, and other generous people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.