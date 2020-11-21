With the passage of Proposition D in St. Louis on Nov. 3, political analysts say 74% of Black voters are more likely to hit the polls in March and April for the municipal election.
The proposition now makes elections open and non-partisan for the offices of mayor, comptroller, president of the Board of Aldermen, and the Board of Aldermen. Proponents of the measure also argue that it will protect the collective power of Black voters and progressives in St. Louis by ensuring their votes will not be split among several similar candidates, which has happened in the past.
For instance, in the April 2017 in mayoral Democratic primary, seven candidates fought for the Democratic slot on the general election ballot. The votes were drastically divided. Lyda Krewson won with 32.04% —888 separating her from Tishaura Jones, who received 30.4% of the votes.
Following them, Lewis Reed received 18.3%, and Antonio French garnered 15.84% of the vote. The other candidates received less than 3% of the vote each.
“I think Prop D is better for government, period. I supported it because it is a way to reduce spoiler candidates,” Tishaura Jones said while announcing her 2021 mayoral candidacy this month. “… And it’s a way for everyone to participate in their democracy.”
Rossetta Okohson, Jones’ campaign strategist, said their focus for the 2021 mayoral election will not change. Jones intends to continue contacting and educating as many voters as possible, like they did during this year’s treasurer’s primary against Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, 22nd Ward.
Jones won that primary 58.5% to 41.5%.
“We did social distance door knocking in the city and were able to knock on 50,000 doors in two and a half months,” Okohson said. “And so our plans to talk with voters and engage them and make sure that their questions are answered and they’ve asked what they feel like they need to ask — that part of the strategy won’t change”
Proposition D was passed by St. Louis voters by a decisive margin of 68.14% to 31.86%.
