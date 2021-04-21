St. Louis’ proposed fiscal year 2022 budget would zero out funding for the Medium Security Institution — more commonly known as the Workhouse — allowing Mayor Tishaura Jones to fulfill her promise of closing the jail within the first 100 days of her administration.
The proposed budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1, would reallocate the roughly $7.8 million the city would typically use for operating the jail to other efforts.
Half of that money, around $4 million, would go to balance the city’s budget, according to a release from Jones’ office.
Another $2 million would be kept in the budget for medical services and meals for detainees and $1.8 million would be put toward Jones’ priorities.
According to a release from her office, those priorities are the Division of Supportive Reentry, the Civilian Oversight Board and community vision planning which would help determine the face of the Workhouse building, as well as improvements to the Municipal Courts and St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Headquarters.
A task force to investigate the City Justice Center jail’s conditions cited the creation of the Civilian Oversight Board as their highest priority issue, according to the task force’s chairman Rev. Darryl Gray.
“I am proud to begin the process of divesting our city from our expensive arrest and incarcerate model, and pledge to shift time, energy and money towards a public safety strategy focused on addressing the root causes of violent crime,” Jones wrote in the release.
The Board of Estimate and Apportionment — made up of Jones, Aldermanic President Lewis Reed and Comptroller Darlene Green — has until April 29 to make amendments to the proposed budget.
From there, it goes to the Board of Alderman for approval and once that happens it goes back to the Board of Estimate and Apportionment for final passage.
Aldermen and alderwomen cannot make any additions to the budget, but they can propose amendments to the budget.
In addition, the Board of Estimate and Apportionment hold a budget hearing open to public comment on Friday at 10:00 a.m.
Anyone looking to make a comment should send an email no later than noon Thursday that includes their name, address, email contact address and a brief description of the topic to the board’s secretary, Stephanie Green, at GreenSte@stlouis-mo.gov; or call 314-622-4245 and leave a message with the above information.
“Since 2016, I have called for the closure of the Workhouse due to inhumane conditions, including broken plumbing, inadequate medical care, moldy food and contaminated water; not to mention a toxic culture of abuse, retaliation and neglect among correctional staff,” Jones wrote in a statement. “The injustice caused by these dehumanizing conditions are compounded by the fact that most city detainees have not been convicted of any crime, with an average length of stay running longer than 300 days.”
The Close the Workhouse campaign released a statement late Wednesday evening calling the budget proposal a “win.”
“The Workhouse is on the way to closing and this win is a culmination of grassroots organizing, community bail outs, lawsuits, and the people demanding an end to the failed arrest and incarcerate model,” campaign organizers wrote.
Kayla Reed, executive director of Action St. Louis, tweeted about how Jones was able to take steps to defund the Workhouse on her first day of office.
“Three long years. One important election. It’s finally time to[close the Workhouse],” she tweeted.
