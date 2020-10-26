Reverend Darryl Gray and Representative Rasheen Aldridge

Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

Reverend Darryl Gray (left) and 78th District State Representative Rasheen Aldridge (right) talk to protesters in front of a coffin with the names of those killed by police and those officers who have killed them during a Police Brutality Day protest in front of the Saint Louis Police Officers Association offices in the 3700 block of S. Hampton Avenue, Thursday, October 22, 2020.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.