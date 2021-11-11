Some St. Louis City officials and the community are fighting back against Paul McKee’s insistence that the Homer G. Phillips’ name will not be removed from a new medical facility.
A protest and press conference is scheduled at the new medical facility at Jefferson Avenue and Cass Avenue for Saturday, Nov. 13, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, who will attend the event.
Mayor Tishaura Jones has already labeled McKee’s silence and the use of Homer G. Phillips’ name insulting.
Comptroller Darlene Green said Wednesday a medical facility is a welcome addition to the city but, “the use of Homer G. Phillips’ name for a private entity without the support of the community is unthinkable.”
Homer G. Phillips Hospital was a beloved institution in our community—both for patient care and as a teaching hospital, where it trained generations of Black doctors and nurses. In many ways, Homer G. Phillips was also symbolic of the Black experience in St. Louis. Of struggling against intentional and unintentional adversity, and the fortitude to thrive. Throughout legal segregation and even beyond, the Homer G. Phillips Hospital represented and served our community with dignity and pride.”
The St. American has requested a comment from Lewis Reed, president of the St. Louis Board of Alderman, several times and received no reply.
Aldridge called McKee a developer who has not been friendly with the Black community.
“He shouldn’t use the name to just feel good and not continue the legacy of what Homer G. did. The Homer G. Phillips Hospital had over 700 beds to serve a lot of people, plenty of resources, and this facility is more of a clinic than a hospital, which will have three beds, an emergency room, and 16 rooms where people can wait until they can get service,” he said.
According to Aldridge, the new medical facility does not have its hospital license at the state level yet, so technically speaking, it should not be called a hospital.
"They don’t have their hospital license yet, which is why they have not opened yet,” Aldridge said. “It is an emergency clinic.”
He also confirmed the new facility will not accept Medicaid or Medicare.
He echoed the sentiments of activists over the last few weeks about how the new medical facility does not measure up to Homer G. Phillips’ legacy.
“It’s kind of like a slap in the face...because the person behind the development, Paul McKee, has not been a big help to the neighborhood,” Aldridge said.
According to McKee’s company website, 2,300 individual lots have been to date with a development plan covering over 1,500 contiguous acres less than a mile from Downtown St. Louis, The Gateway Arch and Busch Stadium.
“He has strategically bought property to make the neighborhood value worse than what it is,” Aldridge said.
According to a statement from the facility’s board of directors, “we have no intentions to re-examine the naming of this hospital.”
“Dr. David Lenihan, who is bringing the Ponce medical campus to the area, also sits on the board, but the community is upset due [to] a problem with a lot of layers,” Aldridge said. “It’s the legacy of the name being taken and not that same quality being provided to the community.”
Rep Kimberly-Ann Collins will also attend Saturday’s protests. When she tried to communicate with McKee and Lenihan about the name of their medical facility, she said she ran into some difficulties.
“The doctor who is actually behind the Homer. G Phillips on Jefferson project [Dr. David Lenihan], we reached out to him, and we had a meeting with him,” Collins said. “He did not really understand the severity of what they were doing, well that's what he said, that he did not understand the severity and how important this name was to this neighborhood.”
Collins said she attempted to contact him for about four months but still has not heard back.
“I also invited them over to The Ville neighborhood to have a direct communication with the community over in The Ville neighborhood because they have been excluded from this project and they have not accepted that invitation yet because I feel that if they owe our neighborhood an apology and no apology can take back what has already been done but I still feel like you all are behind this project,” Collins said.
The facility is scheduled to open in the spring of 2022.
