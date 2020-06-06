The “Delmar divide” became a demonstration site as protestors gathered to express their outrage at not only the police killings that have sparked international outrage, but the lives that have been lost to law enforcement right here in the region.
It was yet another full day of protests as actions have been underway in the nation and around the world in the name of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor for nearly two weeks.
Floyd’s fatal arrest sparked instant outrage when footage of a now fired Minneapolis police officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck made its way to the internet. Protests have carried on for nearly two weeks as a response to Floyd’s killing. Taylor, an EMT who was killed by Louisville police in March of this year, was remembered on the day after what would have been her 27th birthday during global, national and local demonstrations.
The protestors who gathered near the Fitz’s root beer factory and restaurant in the Delmar Loop were also there to remember Terry Tillman and Michael Brown.
After nonstop demonstrations in Ferguson following his death on August 9, 2014, Brown’s name has become synonymous with the movement on behalf of black lives lost to law enforcement.
Three weeks after the five-year anniversary of Brown’s death was commemorated in 2019, Tillman was fatally shot by Richmond Heights police near the Galleria Shopping Center.
Tillman’s sister Bria Lawrence was among the organizers of today’s Delmar action. As they marched from the Delmar Loop to Delmar and Des Peres protestors chanted “I am Terry Tillman.” They carried signs that read “#JusticeForTerryTillman,” “#JusticeForGeorgeFloyd” and “#JusticeForMichaelBrown.”
Another of Tilman’s sisters, Racheal Jones, organized a large demonstration in her brother’s memory on September 6, 2019 and participated in a Black Friday protest on November 29, 2019 at The Galleria.
“I am Terry Tillman,” Lawrence said during today’s protests, just as Jones had done at previous actions. The statement became a call and response with the crowd following her lead and stating, “I am, Terry Tillman.”
She led demonstrators to lie down in the street – where they remained for more than 15 minutes.
“I can’t breathe,” the protestors shouted as they were spread out, several with their stomachs pressed to the concrete.
As demonstrators were lying in the street, the organizers announced that their plans to start an organization called STL Unify.
They also encouraged protestors to get out and vote.
“Be the change, don’t ask for change,” an organizer said over a megaphone.
Expect Us brings Breonna Taylor march to St. Charles
As the tenth night of protests continue in the region, the group known as Expect Us took the streets of St. Charles to march in memory of Breonna Taylor.
Friday, June 5 should have been Taylor’s 27th year of life. But a day later Expect Us emphasized the senselessness of her death. An estimated 250 people gathered to remember her and voice their frustrations on Saturday afternoon.
Protestors took a knee in front of law enforcement, who were in formation wearing riot gear.
“We come here to disrupt,” Rev. Darryl Gray said to police over the megaphone. “We didn’t come here to fall in line. We didn’t come here to follow your path. Your path led to the death of Breonna Taylor.”
Police killings protested in Kirkwood
Hundreds gathered and marched through Kirkwood early Saturday afternoon for what was described as a peace rally to protest the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.
They marched from Kirkwood Middle School to Kirkwood High School holding a myriad of signs.
“White silence is violence,” one sign read. “How many weren’t filmed,” another sign read. “End state violence,” said another.
“No justice, no peace,” they chanted as they braved the heat in the name of Floyd and Taylor with the intention of sparking change,
