Homer G Protest

  

 Photo by Wiley Price | St. Louis American

Demonstrators castigated developer Paul McKee on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, for his stubborn insistence on using the name Homer G. Phillips on a three-bed healthcare facility near Jefferson and Cass. Former Homer G. Phillips Hospital nurse Zenobia Thompson called McKee’s actions insulting and again challenged him to personally meet with neighborhood representatives and community members. She is flanked by State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge (left) and activist Walle Amusa (right). Chants of “change the name” and “justice for Homer” rang out throughout the event. Aldridge said McKee is disrespecting the original, historic Homer G. Phillips Hospital’s legacy, and protests will continue until the name on the small facility is changed. 

