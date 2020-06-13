The blatant racial inequities throughout the St. Louis region was the message continuously driven home during two evening protests on Friday, June 12 — one in the Delmar Loop and one in Ladue.
More than 500 protestors marched throughout the Delmar Loop area. At the intersection of Debalievere and Delmar Boulevard, the group sat down and listened as protest leaders spoke about the incredibly visible inequities seen by just turning their heads from one side of the street.
“This is purposeful,” a woman called out on the bullhorn. “Everything we do is purposeful.”
A man spoke about the challenges for children, never having the same opportunities at a good education, jobs and basic resources — just because they live on the wrong side of Delmar.
As the protest continued, the group walked down Delmar and Forest Park Parkway, chanting, “Out of your cars into the streets!” and “Whose streets? Our streets!”
Friday marks more than two weeks of sustained protest since George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25. After footage emerged of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, he was quickly fired from the department where he had worked since 2001. Amid national protests, Chavin was eventually charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers involved with the incident were also fired and face felony charges.
On Friday, CNN reported that Chauvin could still receive more than $1 million in pension benefits during his retirement years, even if he is convicted of killing Floyd.
Aside from the racial inequities in St. Louis city that the Delmar Divide represents, protest leaders also highlighted the divide between city and St. Louis County lines.
Fittingly about 150 young protestors — largely high school students ― were having similar conversations, while blocking the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Warson Road in Ladue.
The students essentially received a lecture on the history of slavery, occassionally being interrupted by some honking, and then the protest leader’s “Y’ALL CAN WAIT” over the megaphone.
“Why do you think all the private schools are in this area?” the speaker said. “Why do you think this area is so white? You can’t get that way without years and years of denying people opportunities....it is not a coincidence.”
The young protestors eventually marched to the Ladue Police Department, chanting “cop silence is violence.” Ladue is among the wealthiest suburbs in the country.
Even the Ladue police officers listened as they spoke about how U.S. policing originated from the slave patrol system, and the Tulsa Race Riots. The protest leaders encouraged the students to go back to their student council or school boards and demand a more comprehensive black history curriculum.
One of the young organizers spoke about how her mom doesn’t want her coming out here anymore because she’s afraid for her life. But the organizer goes anyway, she says, because “I’m tired of being angry, and I’m tired of being tired.”
Sophie Hurwitz, Real STL News, Ashley Jones and CNN contributed to this report.
