Protestors disrupt traffic in Brentwood to protest police brutality

Expect Us organized a protest of police brutality at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 4 in Brentwood. At its peak, around one thousand protesters marched and chanted.
The protest began at the Target in Brentwood, as protesters marched in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. They carried signs decorated with messages like “Black Lives Matter” and “No justice, no peace.”
While social distancing was not observed by most protestors, the majority of the diverse group wore protective masks as a precaution against spreading COVID-19.
Protesters marched and stopped in the middle of streets, obstructing traffic. Protest organizers explained that blocking the roads was a deliberate economic protest. By hindering access to shops and stores, they could disrupt the economic system.
“No justice!” they chanted. “No profit!”
Rasheen Aldridge, a veteran youth organizer, shouting into a megaphone: “Who outside?” to which the crowd responded, “We outside!”
Aldridge shouted, “Say his name!”
The crowd responded, “George Floyd!”
Aldridge shouted, “Say her name!”
The crowd responded, “Breonna.”
Along with remembering the names of black lives lost to police violence, another popular chant was: “Hey, hey! Ho, Ho! These racist cops have got to go!”
Protesters cheered and were jubilant, showing and sharing their strength and support for the movement.
As the crowd marched down both sides of Interstate 64, they chanted, “We took Big Bend!” while someone beat on a drum.
Police followed and monitored the scene but did not intervene. Expect Us coordinated the protest with law enforcement in advance.
After exiting Interstate 64 at the Brentwood exit near the St. Louis Galleria, protesters continued to shout call and response chants.
As protesters congregated in the road, many cars honked, in an attempt to get the crowd to move. Some passengers left their cars, signs in hand, to join the crowd.
A young protester expressed gratitude for the number of people passing out water and food. “I actually felt really safe,” she said.
Towards the end of the event, protesters remained stationed on Brentwood Boulevard near the Galleria. Protest organizers asked the group to remain in the same area. The chanting continued as police watched on.
While the protest was scheduled to end at 9 p.m. – Brentwood had announced a 10 p.m. curfew after civil unrest following protests in St. Louis and Ferguson – it ended a little late. Protesters marched down Brentwood Boulevard, ending at the Target where they began. Event organizers officially ended the protest at 9:12 p.m. Police soon came to disperse the remaining crowd, and the majority of people vacated the area.
While the National Guard was reportedly expected, they never showed.
A group of white people who had joined the protest said they were looking for a fight and discussed going to Ferguson.
