Two protests on July 8th in downtown St. Louis culminated in a small group of activists occupying City Hall, saying they will not leave until Mayor Krewson resigns. As of 7:00 PM, the group was still on the City Hall steps.
First, a protest led by Expect Us gathered at the Old Courthouse on July 8th to demand reparations at 3:30 p.m. Leader Rep. Rasheen Aldridge referenced the fact that reparations for Black communities is one of the five demands released last month by Expect Us and Action St. Louis.
Aldridge said that the public often misconstrues what he and other activists mean by reparations. “You know, people, think that we just want a blank check,” he said. “And that’s not what we’re saying--[we mean] put that money directly back in our neighborhood, put that money back in our community. We know that over-policing hasn’t worked. The majority of our budget goes to public safety and that hasn’t worked for the last decade. It’s a different way that we imagine policing can look like.”
For Aldridge, along with activist Ohun Ashe, reparations means monetary investment in Black communities to offset decades of under-investment. “What we want is a culture shift so reparations would be representative of Black folks getting a one up on business opportunities, being able to establish businesses, being able to take care of ourselves,” Ashe said. “A shift in policy that really does protect and uplift Black voices and Black people.”
The group rallied for reparations for about an hour, then joined a second protest titled “The People’s March.” “Time to deliver Lyda Krewson her resignation,” the group’s yellow flyer led.
This second protest called for Krewson’s resignation for two primary reasons: her administration’s treatment of marginalized groups in St. Louis City, particularly the unhoused, and her public release of the names and addresses of activists with the Close the Workhouse campaign.
One of the leaders of “The People’s March,” Milkayla Allen, was among those doxxed by Krewson on June 26th, when Krewson read their name and address on Facebook Live after Allen was among a group who delivered letters to Krewson’s office asking her to defund the police and close the Workhouse.
“I was at a vigil when I found out,” Allen said in a statement. “At first I didn’t process it at all.” When they realized that there would be an alt-right rally in Forest Park the day after the Mayor released their name, however, they began to worry. “It hit me when rumors started to swirl that our names and addresses were floating around in police group chats, after the Mayor publicly said I wanted to defund the police, along with my address. It hit me when I felt deep, genuine fear around going to my own home. I haven’t been home since the Mayor doxxed us. She’ll never understand how that feels.” To Allen, the Mayor’s actions seemed deliberate--and her apology was not enough. “Something like this… it’s not a mistake. The Mayor has caused irreparable damage – the least she can do is resign.”
Around 4:40, the group--now composed of about 100 people--took the street and began to march. An hour later, they had made it to the steps of city hall, where they hung large banners--and announced that they weren’t going away, and would instead be occupying the steps--with food, tents, and other supplies--until Krewson tenders her resignation.
The night passed without any arrests or cars towed, though at 8:00 PM, as tents were set up on and around the steps of city hall, a police van drove past announcing that if protesters failed to disperse by 10:00 PM they would be subject to arrest. The arresting officers did not arrive. According to a press release from Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards, however, around 3:15 a.m. two altercations between protesters and city employees resulted in those employees being struck in the head. One of those employees, Edwards asserted, was hit with a rifle.
Police said the incident took place when the employees tried to tow cars illegally parked in front of St. Louis City Hall early Thursday to make way for street cleaning crews.
The protest continued throughout the day on the 9th. At 6:00 PM on the 9th, the group will be throwing “Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Retirement Party” at their city hall steps encampment as part of their push for Krewson to leave her post.
“We outside, and we’re not going anywhere,” Allen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.