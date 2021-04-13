On Monday, hundreds of people protested at the police station in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota for a second night, over the police killing of Daunte Wright, an unarmed 20 year old Black man, on Sunday, April 11, 2021.
The police chief said that 26 year police veteran Kim Potter fatally shot Wright accidentally mistaking her gun for a taser after Wright was pulled over for expired tags. An investigation into Potter’s killing of Wright is underway and body cam footage was obtained.
1,000 national guard were deployed. Protestors defied a 7 p.m. curfew and some allegedly set off fireworks and threw objects at the police. The police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets against demonstrators.
The police killing of Daunte Wright occurred about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed.
comment
Thought I could not be shocked by police actions....but I've found myself shocked, emotionally overwrought, and very angry....
