A young white woman stood on a corner of Kingshighway near Forest Park with a yellow mask on her face, wearing a lab coat and holding a small cardboard sign. With the mask she was protecting herself from a pandemic. With the sign, she was declaring another. “Racism is a public health crisis," the sign read.
The anonymous woman was one of hundreds who emerged from Washington University Medical School Campus l in the pulse of the Central West End to let the world know that they stand with black lives. She stood as part of the St. Louis representation of #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives, a nationwide moment of protest that took place at 12 noon on Friday.
Their demonstration was one of several throughout the region on Friday, June 5. It was the ninth day that protests have been held across the nation in the name of George Floyd, who died in police custody after a former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck nearly two weeks ago.
They took a knee for nearly 9 minutes, the length of time that fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin jammed his knee into Floyd’s neck while three other officers stood by. Chauvin was originally charged with third-degree murder. His charges were upgraded to second-degree murder – and his former colleagues were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Much like Michael Brown in Ferguson six years ago, Floyd’s death sparked international outrage and non-stop protesting and calls for justice for his death and other African Americans who have died at the hands of law enforcement.
Less than three hours after #WhiteCoatsForBlackLives a youth-led march carried on for miles in Ladue. The demonstration kicked off across from Plaza Frontenac and carried on for miles along Lindbergh.
Victoria Neal, a recent graduate of Ladue High School was one of the organizers for the march that stretched more than seven miles.
“We feel like people in Ladue can avoid it when it’s other places, but they can’t avoid it when it’s in their own backyard," Neal said, according to KMOV.com. “They have the ability to make change out of all the people throughout the county; people with money can change anything.”
Demonstrations in Lindenwood Park in South City for a Black Lives Matter Rally and demonstrators marched from The Grove through The Central West End do declare that “Black Trans Lives Matter" at an action called "Pride is Canceled."
The community group Sankofa held a "Walk In My Shoes Movement" demonstration honoring black men at St. Louis City Hall.
Information from KMOV.com and St. Louis Public Radio contributed to this report.
