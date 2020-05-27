A day after George Floyd died at a Minneapolis hospital – shortly after being pinned down by police by an officer who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck – hundreds took to the streets in protest.
The demonstrators gathered at the intersection where the officer had Floyd pinned.
Floyd was arrested Monday evening after officers responded to a call about an alleged forgery in progress. Video from bystanders shows Floyd handcuffed and pinned to the ground and one police officer's knee pressing against his neck. Floyd pleaded he was in pain and couldn't breathe. Shortly after, he died at a nearby hospital.
According to the Minneapolis police, four officers were fired as a result of the incident.
Those who protested were met with police in riot gear and were sprayed with tear gas over the course of the demonstration.
Officers fired "foam marking rounds," after alleging that some protesters became unruly.
No charges in the case have been filed in Floyd’s death. Family members told CNN that they want the four officers charged with murder.
Information from CNN.com contributed to this report.
