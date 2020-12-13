JEFFERSON CITY —The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved tariffs filed by Spire Missouri, Inc. designed to help eligible small business customers who have been struggling as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The tariffs were set to take effect on Dec. 12.
Tariffs approved by the Commission are intended to modify Spire’s Commercial and Industrial Rebate program language. The new tariffs would allocate approximately $500,000 in unspent FY 20 commercial and industrial rebate funds towards Spire’s eligible small business customers who have been struggling as a result of the pandemic.
Eligible small business customers may receive a recurring bill credit of $100 for up to five months. Money will be available to these customers until the unspent FY 20 commercial and industrial rebate funds have been depleted, or September 30, 2021, whichever occurs first. The fund administrator is the United Way.
Spire Missouri East provides natural gas service to approximately 654,600 customers in the city of St. Louis as well as the Missouri counties of St. Louis, St. Charles, Butler, Iron, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Crawford, St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve.
Spire Missouri West provides natural gas service to approximately 522,000 customers in Andrew, Barry, Barton, Bates, Buchanan, Carroll, Cass, Cedar, Christian, Clay, Clinton, Dade, DeKalb, Greene, Henry, Howard, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Lafayette, Lawrence, McDonald, Moniteau, Pettis, Platte, Ray, Saline, Stone and Vernon counties.
