The next status hearing for the Department of Justice’s Consent Decree with the City of Ferguson will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, June 4. To listen to the hearing, call (877) 336-1839 and enter Access Code 3539352.
The public may submit written statements regarding the implementation of the Consent Decree in advance. Send a written submission of no more than five pages to the monitor at Fergusonmonitor@hoganlovells.com by 5 p.m. June 2. Persons making written submissions must include their full names.
The written transcript of this status hearing will be placed on the Court’s website for viewing by the public no later than June 5 at https://tinyurl.com/DOJ-Ferguson.
Also, the Ferguson Police Department has posted two new general orders and two appendices related to First Amendment Protected Activities at https://tinyurl.com/FPD-policies. DOJ will accept feedback at Community.Ferguson@usdoj.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.