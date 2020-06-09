Public defense lawyers in St. Louis organized an afternoon protest Monday June 8 and gathered in solidarity at 815 Olive St, with more than 100 demonstrators in attendance, protesting the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by Derek Chauvin, who was captured on video pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until he died.
Added to familiar chants of “No justice, no peace,” and “We are Breonna Taylor,” were “Out of the courthouse into the streets.”
Speakers included Michael Sato, who talked about previous questionable instances of apparent police brutality. Sato said he has great faith in his colleagues and friends who were present and not present at the protest. “We are the lawyers. We give those who cannot speak a voice,” Sato said. “So, come with me and be that voice.”
Organizer and Public Defender Matthew Mahaffey then led protestors at a die-in, and protesters laid on the ground with their hands behind their back for 8 minutes and 57 seconds. Mahaffey said, “For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, he [George Floyd] begged for his life. He begged for his family. For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, we’re going to lay down.”
“I can’t breathe” protesters called out. “I want my mama,” someone shouted, and “I can’t breathe” was called out as they laid on the road and concrete pavement.
Organizers gave timestamp updates.
“That is three minutes of racist policing,” Mahaffey called out. “That is five minutes of calling for help. That is eight minutes of murder.”
Mahaffey then led protests to the Old Courthouse where Cecilia Appleberry, a St. Louis lawyer, spoke to demonstrators before the protest ended.
