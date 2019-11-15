The public is invited to offer comments on the St. Louis County Police Department at a public information session on 5 p.m. Tuesday, November 19 at the St. Louis Jewish Community Center (The J), Arts and Education Building, Performing Arts Center, 2 Millstone Campus Dr.
This input will be taken under consideration by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in its examination of all aspects of the department’s policies and procedures, management, operations, and support services. This is part of a voluntary process to gain CALEA accreditation.
The public also may offer comments by phone between 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, November 19. To comment on Law Enforcement, call (314) 275-0986. For Police Communications, call (314) 615-9560. For Training Academy, call (314) 275-0986.
Written comments about the department’s ability to meet the standards for accreditation are requested to write: CALEA, 13575 Heathcote Boulevard, Suite 320, Gainesville, Virginia, 20155.
Comments, in person or by phone, are limited to 10 minutes and must address the department’s ability to comply with CALEA’s standards. A copy of the standards is available at www.stlouiscountypolice.com.
For more information regarding CALEA, write to the above address, call (703) 352-4225 or email calea@calea.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.