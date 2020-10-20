A new portal on St. Louis County’s website will make it easier to file requests for public records and get status updates on the requests. Any time an update is made on the request, the person who made it is automatically notified. The software comes with a search function. After typing in a few words, the system prompts the user to similar data already uploaded and asks if the user would like to view those records before submitting a request. All data provided through a Sunshine Law request is uploaded in a PDF format so it can be easily downloaded. This system is for records requests from all county departments. The new Sunshine Request Portal can be found at www.stlouiscountymo.gov. Click “Services” at the top of the page.
Try to handle personal business with the city or county government is a hassle. They tell you do to covid no one allowed in the builds. It and when you need to call no one and I mean no one answer their phone.
