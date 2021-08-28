Rapp Chairs was shot to death while on an East St. Louis Street on Aug. 13, 2012. His sister, LaTon Chairs, vowed to take on gun violence and created the R.A.P.P. Cares foundation in his memory.
Chairs said its mission “is to empower people by letting them know we stand with them against gun Violence.”
She will host a fundraising event called “I Will Survive” at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29 at The Thaxton-Speakeasy, 1009 Olive St. It will be Chairs’ seventh charity gala.
R.A.P.P. and Chairs works with organizations including Moms Against Gun Violence and the NACCP. It supports local law enforcement in educating people about gun laws and gun security, so firearms do not fall into the hands of children.
“It’s important to talk to your kids about guns,” she said.
A 7-year-old boy was the victim of an apparent accidental shooting involving a 10-year-old on Wednesday in the city's Baden neighborhood, according to police. They found a loaded gun in a bedroom
The organization also holds an annual youth leadership conference and provides scholarships.
When tragedy occurs, R.A.P.P also helps families with funeral and burial costs and provides counseling to grieving family members.
“Loyalty and humility are what keep me at peace on my journey,” said Chairs, an East St. Louis native who remains active with the organization after relocating to Chicago.
“I been told that I give more than I take. That’s because I strongly believe that greatness comes from generosity.”
Joyce Brown, mother of R&B artist Chris Brown, will receive the “Gun Violence Awareness Ambassador” award Chairs will also be celebrating her birthday.
Chairs will also receive proclamations from East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern and St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones.
