KSDK reports that The Southeast Missourian has published a cartoon that depicts Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with exaggerated facial features saying, "I have a dream that my four children will one day loot stores in Chicago and call it reparations."
Jon K. Rust, the newspaper’s publisher, responded to a written complaint:
"Thank you for your note. The Southeast Missourian runs cartoons from a range of perspectives. Although we try to stay away from the most offensive cartoons — we do receive criticisms from all sides at different times. This particular one was created by a two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist, whose cartoons run in media outlets around the country. It is commenting on specific events, which National Public Radio among others has recently covered. "
KSDK was informed that the cartoonist, Michael Ramirez, is a two-time Pulitzer prize winner. According to a Wikipedia article, Ramirez has faced criticism for other controversial cartoons including a 2013 cartoon published in the Investor’s Business Daily that depicted lynching in its criticism of Al Sharpton.
The Southeast Missourian, which is the state's second largest newspaper following The St. Louis American, said that it would be issuing a commentary on the cartoon on Thursday, Aug. 21.
