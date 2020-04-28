Region’s pandemic incident commander says St. Louis hospitalizations could be plateauing

The hospitalization rate for COVID-19 in St. Louis has been “flat and stable” for the past week, said Dr. Garza, chief medical officer of SSM Health, on Tuesday, April 28.
“If our modeling holds true, we should start to see a taper over the next week or so,” Garza said. “And it will start to move back down gradually. That’s when we’ll know that we are, in fact, on the downward side of this initial wave.”
Garza is the incident commander for the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The task force includes four major health care systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St Luke’s Hospital.
Every day, Garza gives a briefing on the task force’s COVID-19 statistics that represent 2.8 million people for an area that encompasses surrounding counties in Missouri and Illinois in the larger St. Louis region.
At his Tuesday briefing, Garza showed a graph of the “seven-day moving average” of hospitalizations for the task force’s healthcare systems.
“We want to keep this trend coming down over time, and that will require continued vigilance and discipline,” Garza said. “We are not heading downward yet, but this plateau is encouraging. And it’s only possible because of the sacrifice and dedication from everyone in the region.”
Garza has said many times that hospitalization data is the best metric for showing community spread and transmission of the virus. Looking at this, he said that regional leaders’ decision to continue stay-at-home orders “are absolutely the right move because of the continued high number of hospitalizations.”
On Tuesday, April 27, inpatient hospitalizations are slightly down from yesterday — from 690 on Monday to 678 on Tuesday. The number of patients in the intensive care units and those on ventilators did not see significant changes from yesterday — 159 and 115 respectively. Hospitalization numbers reflect both people who have tested positive and those who are awaiting COVID-19 test results.
Across the system hospitals, 50 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 1,167.
Despite all of the progress in flattening the curve, Garza said there are still about 45 percent more patients in the hospital because of the virus than there were on April 5, when Garza started giving the briefings.
While adequate COVID-19 testing is an important part in lifting the stay-at-home orders in St. Louis, it must be paired with contact tracing, isolation and quarantine.
“It really doesn’t do us any good to test, if we don’t have those other mechanisms in place,” he said.
More testing is becoming available now, he said, but the “floodgates haven’t opened up, where we can do large-scale prevalence testing.”
Dr. Garza gives daily briefings on the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force Facebook page at 3:30 p.m.
