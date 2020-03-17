Four regional leaders said they have or will issue orders to limit restaurants and bars to only offering take-out food service, affecting the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, Franklin County and St. Charles County.
“We do it for the lives we represent,” said Presiding Commissioner of Franklin County Tim Brinker. “In doing so, we will get in front of this crisis. It’s reality. One thing about reality is if we take action sooner than later, we can change it. We are not going to wait for the results. We are going to create results.”
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page also signed an executive order today requiring all restaurants and bars in St. Louis County to institute social distancing measures that can limit the spread of COVID-19.
Starting today, all businesses that offer food or beverages for on-premises consumption must implement social distancing measures. Social distancing measures include reducing the number of employees and customers in one room.
Starting by 12:01 a.m. on March 20, all restaurants and bars must start serving customers only through delivery, carry-out, curbside, or a drive-through. The other leaders said they will also follow similar guidelines.
“Social distancing is the new reality,” said Page. “This practice needs to become part of our daily habits, including how we enjoy dinner out. I appreciate all the entrepreneurs who will use their creativity to support our region’s health during this critical period.”
