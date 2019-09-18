The League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis is planning a massive voter registration effort, with volunteers at 54 area libraries from 10 am to 2 pm on Saturday, September 28. Sites include all county and consortium libraries in St. Louis, most libraries in St. Louis city and St. Charles County, and a few libraries in Jefferson, St. Francis and Warren counties.
As part of National Voter Registration Day, more than 100 volunteers from the league, Project Power to the People, and Delta Sigma Theta will help area residents register to vote, update their address or change their name.
“Every eligible American deserves the chance to participate in next year’s pivotal elections,” said Louise Wilkerson, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Metro St. Louis. “Voter registration is the first step to ensuring your voice is heard.”
For more information, visit www.lwvstl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.