Remember Erby
Photo by Wiley Price / The St. Louis American

Family and friends of former St. Louis County Councilwoman Hazel Erby held a balloon launch in her honor Sun. July 11, 2021 in Fogerty Park in University City, Mo. Erby was the first Black woman elected to the St. Louis County Council and held that post 15 years, died Friday July 2, 2021 at 75.  

