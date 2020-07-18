City residents who are behind on their rent or mortgage payments due to the impact of COVID-19 can receive up to three months of rental or mortgage assistance from the city of St. Louis.
St. Louis CARES has earmarked $54 million of federal CARES Act funds to help city residents who are experiencing financial hardship as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Both Tenants and homeowners are eligible for the assistance, which will be paid directly to the landlord or lender.
Assistance is available for three months of rental payments for the period of July through December, three months of back rent that has not been paid during the period of March through November, and three months of mortgage payments. Housing assistance is limited to $3,500 per household.
Applicants must provide proof of being impacted by COVID-19 with examples such as lost wages, unemployment benefits not being received or delayed, a doctor’s note permitting placement in quarantine, medical or hospitalization records or other “unique circumstances as approved by the Department of Human Service,” according to the city’s website.
Residents can apply online or email downloaded applications to stlcitycares@stlouis-mo.gov. Applicants who don’t have Internet access, can call 314-657-1650 to request an application. For more information, go to St. Louis City CARES.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.