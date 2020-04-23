St. Louis native Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) revealed today (Thursday, April 23) that her sister is dying in a Missouri hospital from coronavirus complications. Waters was speaking on the House floor in support of the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act.
“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus,” Rep. Waters said on the House floor ahead of a vote on a $480B COVID-19 stimulus relief bill package.
Waters is a native of St. Louis and a graduate of Vashon High School.
The measure passed this evening.
Information from CNN.com and The Daily Beast contributed to this report.
