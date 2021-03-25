After three years of data collection and analysis, an outside organization has found racial disparities persist within the St. Louis County Police Department’s traffic stops and incidents of use of force.
The Center for Policing Equity (CPE) report was released March 16 during the police commissioner’s meeting. The CPE is a nonprofit research think tank based at the University of California-Los Angeles and analyzed the department’s policing practices from 2016 through 2018 to identify where racial disparities occur in policing. They also provided 10 actionable steps to correct these disparities.
Michael Burbank, accounts management and implementation director of law enforcement initiatives at CPE, presented the findings at the meeting. He said the report had three goals: identify disparities, identify the factors that contributed to these disparities and recommend actions to address these disparities.
“Findings of racial disparities are always a reason for concern,” he told St. Louis
County Police Department Board of Police wholly attributable to the decisions or practices of law enforcement. In other words, observed racial disparities do not indicate an officer has prejudiced beliefs or that they have engaged in discriminatory behavior.”
Burbank went on to say that instead, crime, poverty, institutional neglect and a “host of other factors” can influence and drive racial disparities when it comes to policing.
Among significant findings were that while Black/white disparity in vehicle stops declined, Black drivers were still more likely to be stopped per capita than any other race. In addition, Black drivers experienced higher rates of arrest (6% of Black drivers were arrested compared to 4% of white drivers) and Black male drivers were twice as likely to be searched during those stops than white male drivers. However, during those searches police found contraband at about the same rate for white drivers compared to Black drivers.
In addition, Black people were three times more likely to experience use of force than white people when interacting with St.Louis County police officers, and those numbers were “not fully explained by the neighborhood characteristics and crime rates of the areas where the incidents occurred,” according to the report.
Some of the recommendations outlined in the report directed the police department to:
• Begin collecting data on pedestrian stops
• Clearly define reportable force and include any use-of- force incidents
• Require supervisors to review vehicle stop reports in a timely fashion
• Adopt a policy explicitly requiring officers to intervene if they see a fellow officer using excessive force
• Prohibit the use of chokeholds and neck restraints
• Build on the police that prohibits “hog-tying” techniques by prohibiting officers from placing body weight on the back of a prone, restrained individual
• Work with local LGBTQ+ communities to implement the policy changes
“The report is the first step on moving forward on some of these programs, the hope is that we can partner with St. Louis County and continue this relationship and see how disparities are impacted over time based on changes in department has made themselves and changes based on our recommendations,” Burbank said.
Board members said they were still reviewing the entire report and would incorporate the findings and recommendations into their plans to continually improve the department.
A media release from the police department later that day stated it“has or is in the process of implementing the majority of the steps.”
The study was funded by National Science Foundation, Google.org, the Players Coalition, Joyce Foundation, Silicon Valley Community Foundation and Lyda
Hill Philanthropies.
A PDF version of the full report can be found at https://bit.ly/3f84u5L.
This report comes shortly after a separate 42-page report was released in mid-December by Teneo Risk. The study consistently reiterated that employees of the St. Louis metro and county police departments think the agencies lack cohesion and unity — which has led to, in part, to a fire-fighting mentality “in which they respond reactively to all calls for service in the absence of a clearly-articulated organizational plan."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.