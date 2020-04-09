A resident of St. John Neumann Apartments, an affordable senior housing facility in Jennings regulated by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 8.
Cardinal Ritter Senior Services, which operates St. John Neumann Apartments, said the resident was last at St. John Neumann on April 3.
St. John Neumann is a senior apartment complex, where residents cannot be prohibited from coming and going or having visitors. However, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services said its staff has informed residents of all CDC guidelines on social distancing, proper hygiene, preventative cleaning/disinfecting, and what signs and symptoms to identify potential COVID-19 infection.
Cardinal Ritter Senior Services said on April 9 that it also proactively cancelled all social and recreational activities, both on-site and off-premises, three weeks ago. It said staff have been wearing masks to help prevent potential asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19
Additional deep cleaning and sanitization will take place promptly at St. John Neumann and masks will be given to all residents to use when they leave their apartments, Cardinal Ritter Senior Services said.
