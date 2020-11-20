About 15 people gathered Friday for an organized protest by Resist STL in front of True North Law Firm in downtown Clayton to protest the firm’s involvement with Trump’s effort to “stage a coup.”
The protest was held Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 112 S. Hanley Road in Clayton.
Resist STL is a group of local activists who say they are “prepared to mobilize if Donald Trump continues refusing to concede and attack the legitimate projected results of the 2020 presidential election.”
A release by the organization accused True North Law Firm of actively working with Trump and the Republican National Convention to stage a coup by trying to take votes away from Black voters and other minorities.
“Trump’s baseless lawsuits are failing and many of the big firms have already dropped their cases,” Resist STL organizers wrote in a statement. “Yet, True North Law Firm is still trying to stop the will of the voters in court.”
The firm filed a complaint a day after the Nov. 3 election on behalf of Trump against Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson alleging she violated two clauses in Michigan’s Constitution by not allowing election inspectors from each party to monitor the vote counting process, as well as denying challengers of the vote totals access to videos of the ballot boxes before counting.
People interested in learning more about Resist STL can visit their website at www.resiststlouis.org, visit their Facebook at www.facebook.com/resistSTL or text “RESIST” to 314-270-1310.
