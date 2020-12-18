As the long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine began shipping across the nation this week, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page addressed the public Wednesday and focused on the impact the pandemic has had on small businesses in the region.
He encouraged the federal government to pass another stimulus that would provide more financial resources for small businesses.
“We know that there are small businesses that have been hurt by this pandemic, and through a small business relief program we have awarded grants to 1,663 business, totaling $19.6 million,” he said during the news conference. “We are in the process of getting out the door another $4.75 million to restaurants and other small businesses through a rapid deployment fund as this pandemic continues to tighten its hold on this country.”
He also confirmed that he’s signed an extension through April of the indoor dining restrictions that have been in place for most of the year and the relaxation of restrictions on signs, outdoor dining spaces and temporary structures.
His comments came less than a week after the Missouri Court of Appeals sided with St. Louis County in a lawsuit challenging the indoor dining restrictions.
A release from Page’s office stated that only a few of the County’s nearly 5,000 restaurants filed the lawsuit challenging the indoor dining protocols. The Circuit Court in Clayton ruled in favor of the County, leaving the restrictions in place. The restaurants appealed but again, the court ruled in St. Louis County’s favor.
“St. Louis County’s indoor dining protocols are based on the latest scientific research and expert advice from the Pandemic Task Force and public health professionals. And they are holding back the spread of COVID-19 throughout the County,” County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a prepared statement. “We will continue working to limit the pandemic’s spread so we can get back to normal as quickly as possible. We will continue our open and respectful conversations with the restaurant community so that indoor dining can reopen when it is safe.”
COVID-19 data
In the city of St. Louis, as of Tuesday, Dec. 15, there were 14,570 confirmed cases and 275 deaths since the beginning of the year; in the County there were 61,500 confirmed cases and 1,175 deaths.
Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, noted during a news conference Monday that while hospital admissions and new confirmed cases have plateaued, they’re still at a high level. He did, however, express hope and optimism with the arrival of the vaccine.
“The war is really against the virus,” Garza said in the news briefing. “Throughout this year we have been on the defensive for most of the time and really all of our battle plans have been how to protect the community and then how to take care of our casualties. However, today with the vaccine arriving we can finally start going on the offensive.”
He also reminded people to continue social distancing and wearing masks when out in public.
Vaccine and testing
Nearly 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines were delivered around the country this week. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday that the first shipments of the vaccine had arrived in the state.
On Tuesday, 9,750 Pfizer vaccines arrived at BJC HealthCare, and BJC was set to begin vaccinating employees across multiple hospital locations Thursday, Dec. 17.
Page noted that the County will vaccinate health-care workers, the vulnerable and older people living in group homes first.
In addition to the vaccine, this week also brought news that the FDA has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test for over-the-counter retail sale.
The Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit is a nasal swab test that can be used on anyone 14 or older. It will cost around $30 and should be available in stores by January, according to the manufacturer.
Long-term care facilities
The St. Louis County Department of Public Health released a report Dec. 11, that showed a stark increase in the spread of COVID-19 through long-term care facilities.
The report stated that in November, 913 long-term care residents were diagnosed with COVID-19, the highest figure yet when it comes to new infections. This number is up from 276 new cases in October.
Officials believe the steep increase in cases is “due almost entirely to the explosive growth in transmission of the disease in the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.